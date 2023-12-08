Railways Recruitment 2023: Apply For Post Of Female Singer & Dancer at rrc-wr.com | Representative image

The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for filling up 2 posts in Western Railways for Level- 2 of VII CPC Pay matrix (Rs. 19900- 63 200). These posts are for Female Singer, Female Dancer.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of Western Railway at www.rrc-wr.com.

According to the schedule, the application begins from December 11 (at 10 AM) and the last date to apply for the same is January 9 (till 6 PM).

In an another notification, the RRC has invited application from eligible Scout & Guide candidates for filling up the Posts in Western Railway for the year 2023-24.

Vacancies

The application is for 2 vacancies in Level 2 (PB 2 Rs. 19,900 - 63,200) and 12 vacancies for Level 1(Erstwhile Gr. D) (PB-1 Rs. 18000 - 56,900).

As per the notification, only those Scout and Guide candidates who are active member of a Scouts Organisation for the last (5 Years) i.e, 2018-19 onwards will be eligible to apply for appointment against the above mentioned posts under Scout & Guide Quota.

The job location for Level 2 post will be anywhere in Western Railway and for Level 1 it is in BCT-Mumbai, BRC-Vadodara, ADI-Ahmedabad, RTM-Ratlam, RJT-Rajkot and BVP-Bhavnagar.

Read Also Railway Recruitment Cell To recruit 3624 Apprentice Posts; Details Here

user

Railways Recruitment 2023 | RRC

Steps to apply for RRC vacancies:

Step 1: Visit the official website at www.rrc-wr.com.

Step 2: Click on the link mentioning Online Application.

Step 3: Register yourself by providing all the required information.

Step 4: On successful registration, candidates will be given password for login.

Step 5: Login using your credentials and fill up the application form by clicking on ‘Candidate Dashboard containing Application form, payment of Online Fee, Upload documents’.

Step 6: Submit the application and take a print out for future reference.