RRC To recruit 3624 Apprentice Posts; Details Here

The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) Western Railway has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidate can now apply online through the official website - RRC WR- rrc-wr.com. Following that, this recruitment drive will fill up a total of 3424 posts in an organization. The registration for this examination will begin from June 27 and will end on July 26 2023.
Below are the steps for selection process, eligibility criteria and application Fees.
Selection Process:
1. Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit list.
2. This will be prepared taking the average percentage of marks obtained by the applicants in Matriculation [with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks] as well as ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.
Eligibility Criteria:
1. Education qualification is Matriculate or 10th Class in 10+2 examination system with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from recognized Board.
2. ITI certificate affiliated to NCVT/SCVT is compulsory in relevant trade.
3. Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on July 26, 2023.
Application Fees:
1. A total number of Rs. 100/- will be required as application fees. On the other hand SC/ST/PWD/Women applicants, will be required to pay no fees.
2. The payment can be made through Debit/ Credit Card, Internet Banking and so on.
RRC WR Apprentice Vacancy Details 2023:
BCT Division - 745 (Number of posts available)
BRC Division - 434
ADI Division - 624
RTM Division - 415
RJT Division - 165
BVP Division - 206
PL W/Shop - 392
MX W/Shop - 77
BVP W/Shop - 112
DHD W/Shop - 263
PRTN W/Shop - 72
SBI ENGG W/Shop - 60
SBI Signal W/Shop - 25
Head Quarter Officer - 35
Grand Total - 3624
