Railway Group D exam 2022 official notice issued; read details here

It is reiterated that Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have engaged a highly reputed company to conduct the Computer Based Test for CEN RRC 01/2019 - Level 1 (erstwhile Group D) recruitment in which more than 1.1 crore candidates are appearing. Three phases of CBT have already been completed involving 12 Zonal Railways. The fourth phase began on September 19.

Various safeguards and protections are built into the system to prevent and eliminate any kind of irregularity. The allocation of the centre to the candidates is randomized through computer logic. Also, once candidates report at the exam centre and register themselves, the allocation of lab and seats are also randomized.

The question paper is in highly encrypted form (256-bit encryption), and no one other than the candidate can access the question paper.

The sequence of questions in the paper that is made available to candidates has also been randomized along with the randomization of all four options available for the question. Each candidate in the exam centre thus has a unique question paper. The sequence is completely different from the question sequence in a master question paper. Therefore, if anyone claims that he/she can provide the answer key to a candidate it is totally false, baseless and misleading.

The exams are conducted under the strict surveillance of CCTV cameras with full recording of each and every candidate. Besides this, the Railways also deploy their own staff at each centre to monitor the activities of candidates as well as staff of the Exam Conducting Agency to ensure smooth conduction of exams.

The candidates are once again requested to beware of touts who try to misguide candidates with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration and do not pay attention to news being circulated in Electronic & Print Media. The same has already been clarified to candidates by RRBs vide NOTICE published on RRBs websites on 29 August 2022.

