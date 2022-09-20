West Bengal: Students protest at Gourdaha Halt railway station over transfer of teachers from school

ANI

Chaotic scenes were witnessed and train services were disrupted in West Bengal's Gourdaha Halt railway station in Canning as hundreds of school on Tuesday staged a protest over the transfer of teachers from the school.

The students of the school alleged that the teachers in their school were being transferred without notice. "We want our message to reach teachers so we are protesting on rail tracks, we wouldn't stop until we get some notification regarding this matter from higher authorities," the students told ANI.