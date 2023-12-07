Mumbai: Man Uses Railway Minister's Name To Swindle Job Aspirants Of ₹3.25 Lakh; Borivali Police Registers Case | Representational Image

Under the guise of the Railway Minister's name, an individual falsely offered promised job opportunities within the Railway sector, managing to collect Rs. 3.25 lakhs from candidates. A case has been filed against him for alleged cheating. According to the Borivali police, Nandu Sanap (34), a farmer from Nashik, Maharashtra, went to a Borivali court in 2018 with his relatives for a family matter, where they met an individual named Rakesh Jadhav (55) from Borivali West.

Details of scam

Jadhav, claiming to work in the Customs Department, befriended Sanap and shared information about himself. Sanap, in turn, mentioned that his brother Gorakha had appeared for a railway exam for Group 'D' but was not selected, and both were educated and unemployed.

Subsequently, Rakesh Jadhav informed Sanap and his relatives that he had a connection with a PA (Personal Assistance) of the Union Railway Minister. He boasted of providing jobs to many through this connection. Jadhav further claimed that a new list of jobs would be released, assuring jobs for both brothers with the help of his ministerial contact. However, he demanded Rs. 7 lakhs for the PA of the Union Railway Minister and instructed them to inform other job seekers if they were.

Sanap informed his other relatives who had also appeared in the Railway Exam. Nandu Sanap handed over Rs. 1 lakh for securing jobs, and the other four individuals each gave Rs. 1 lakh to Jadhav. Another candidate handed over Rs. 2 lakhs to Jadhav. Despite frequent inquiries about jobs, Jadhav consistently provided false assurances and demanded more money. When the candidates requested a refund, Jadhav returned only a small portion of the money.

Case filed at Borivali police station

Nandu Sanap expressed, "Rakesh Jadhav took money under the pretext of offering jobs from the Union Railway Minister. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he deceived us by claiming that Amit Shah, the Home Minister of India, contracted COVID-19 due to a list not being released."

They filed a case against Rakesh Jadhav under sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty) of the Indian Penal Code at Borivali police station on December 5.