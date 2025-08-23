 ₹122 Crore New India Co-Operative Bank Scam: Esplanade Court Issues Proclaimed Notice Against Ex-Bank Chairman Hiren Bhanu & Wife
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai₹122 Crore New India Co-Operative Bank Scam: Esplanade Court Issues Proclaimed Notice Against Ex-Bank Chairman Hiren Bhanu & Wife

₹122 Crore New India Co-Operative Bank Scam: Esplanade Court Issues Proclaimed Notice Against Ex-Bank Chairman Hiren Bhanu & Wife

The Esplanade Court has issued a proclaimed notice against Hiren Bhanu, former chairman of New India Co-operative Bank, and his wife Gauri Bhanu, the acting vice-chairperson, in connection with the Rs 122 crore embezzlement scam.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 06:23 AM IST
article-image
Hiren Bhanu and Gauri Bhanu, who are considered the masterminds behind the scam | File Photo

Mumbai: The Esplanade Court has issued a proclaimed notice against Hiren Bhanu, former chairman of New India Co-operative Bank, and his wife Gauri Bhanu, the acting vice-chairperson, in connection with the Rs 122 crore embezzlement scam.

Scam Trail

The couple, residents of Bhulabhai Desai Road in South Mumbai, is accused of siphoning off Rs 122 crore from New India Co-operative Bank.

Legal Action

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Allahabad High Court Orders Reopening Of 30 Sealed Madrasas In Shravasti
Uttar Pradesh News: Allahabad High Court Orders Reopening Of 30 Sealed Madrasas In Shravasti
Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Metro Hosts ‘Show Your Talent’ Dance Event At Bada Chauraha
Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Metro Hosts ‘Show Your Talent’ Dance Event At Bada Chauraha
Uttar Pradesh Crackdown: Govt Deploys Officials To Stop Urea Black Marketing In Border Districts
Uttar Pradesh Crackdown: Govt Deploys Officials To Stop Urea Black Marketing In Border Districts
Mumbai Kabutarkhana Row: ACs, Humidifiers And Dust More Concerning Than Pigeon Droppings, PETA India Writes To CM Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai Kabutarkhana Row: ACs, Humidifiers And Dust More Concerning Than Pigeon Droppings, PETA India Writes To CM Devendra Fadnavis

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had earlier issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against them for the second time after filing the chargesheet, as both had fled abroad before the scam came to light.

Also Watch:

Read Also
₹122 Crore New India Co-Operative Bank Scam: EOW To File Supplementary Chargesheet, Names 4 More...
article-image

Next Move

After the court issued the proclaimed notice, the EOW is now preparing to request the issuance of a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against the absconding couple, a senior officer confirmed. He further stated that translating the entire chargesheet into English is mandatory for the RCN process and will take approximately one month to complete.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Kabutarkhana Row: ACs, Humidifiers And Dust More Concerning Than Pigeon Droppings, PETA India...

Mumbai Kabutarkhana Row: ACs, Humidifiers And Dust More Concerning Than Pigeon Droppings, PETA India...

Mumbai Fraud: Bandra Police Register FIR Against Developer, Family & Associates In ₹45 Lakh...

Mumbai Fraud: Bandra Police Register FIR Against Developer, Family & Associates In ₹45 Lakh...

Bombay HC Orders SRA To Issue Commencement Certificate For Vile Parle Slum Redevelopment, Raps...

Bombay HC Orders SRA To Issue Commencement Certificate For Vile Parle Slum Redevelopment, Raps...

Bombay HC Slams Dombivli Police For Ignoring Elder Abuse Case; Orders Disciplinary Action Against 2...

Bombay HC Slams Dombivli Police For Ignoring Elder Abuse Case; Orders Disciplinary Action Against 2...

₹122 Crore New India Co-Operative Bank Scam: Esplanade Court Issues Proclaimed Notice Against...

₹122 Crore New India Co-Operative Bank Scam: Esplanade Court Issues Proclaimed Notice Against...