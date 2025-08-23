 Mumbai Airport: Air India Pilots Abort Jodhpur Flight Run Right Before Take-Off, Airline Cites Operational Issue
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Airport: Air India Pilots Abort Jodhpur Flight Run Right Before Take-Off, Airline Cites Operational Issue

Mumbai Airport: Air India Pilots Abort Jodhpur Flight Run Right Before Take-Off, Airline Cites Operational Issue

Air India’s AI-645 from Mumbai to Jodhpur aborted take-off right before its scheduled time of departure. The flight was scheduled to depart from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 12.46pm but the cockpit crew decided to discontinue the take-off run. The aircraft was returned to the bay following standard operating procedure.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 06:18 AM IST
article-image
Air India | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: An Air India flight to Jodhpur aborted take-off just before it was scheduled to depart from Mumbai as the airline cited an operational issue. 

Flight Aborted

On Friday, Air India’s AI-645 from Mumbai to Jodhpur aborted take-off right before its scheduled time of departure. The flight was scheduled to depart from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 12.46pm but the cockpit crew decided to discontinue the take-off run. The aircraft was returned to the bay following standard operating procedure.

Also Watch:

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Metro Hosts ‘Show Your Talent’ Dance Event At Bada Chauraha
Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Metro Hosts ‘Show Your Talent’ Dance Event At Bada Chauraha
Uttar Pradesh Crackdown: Govt Deploys Officials To Stop Urea Black Marketing In Border Districts
Uttar Pradesh Crackdown: Govt Deploys Officials To Stop Urea Black Marketing In Border Districts
Mumbai Kabutarkhana Row: ACs, Humidifiers And Dust More Concerning Than Pigeon Droppings, PETA India Writes To CM Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai Kabutarkhana Row: ACs, Humidifiers And Dust More Concerning Than Pigeon Droppings, PETA India Writes To CM Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai Fraud: Bandra Police Register FIR Against Developer, Family & Associates In ₹45 Lakh Cheating Case
Mumbai Fraud: Bandra Police Register FIR Against Developer, Family & Associates In ₹45 Lakh Cheating Case
Read Also
Air India Pilot Hailed As 'Hero' After Smooth Landing Amid Mumbai’s Heavy Rains | Video
article-image

Airline’s Response

Air India said that it made alternate arrangements for the travelers to reach their destination. “Air India sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers due to this unforeseen delay. Our ground team at Mumbai had extended immediate assistance to minimise the inconvenience. At Air India, the safety and wellbeing of our passengers remain the top priority,” said an Air India spokesperson.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Kabutarkhana Row: ACs, Humidifiers And Dust More Concerning Than Pigeon Droppings, PETA India...

Mumbai Kabutarkhana Row: ACs, Humidifiers And Dust More Concerning Than Pigeon Droppings, PETA India...

Mumbai Fraud: Bandra Police Register FIR Against Developer, Family & Associates In ₹45 Lakh...

Mumbai Fraud: Bandra Police Register FIR Against Developer, Family & Associates In ₹45 Lakh...

Bombay HC Orders SRA To Issue Commencement Certificate For Vile Parle Slum Redevelopment, Raps...

Bombay HC Orders SRA To Issue Commencement Certificate For Vile Parle Slum Redevelopment, Raps...

Bombay HC Slams Dombivli Police For Ignoring Elder Abuse Case; Orders Disciplinary Action Against 2...

Bombay HC Slams Dombivli Police For Ignoring Elder Abuse Case; Orders Disciplinary Action Against 2...

₹122 Crore New India Co-Operative Bank Scam: Esplanade Court Issues Proclaimed Notice Against...

₹122 Crore New India Co-Operative Bank Scam: Esplanade Court Issues Proclaimed Notice Against...