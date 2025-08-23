Mumbai Airport: Air India Pilots Abort Jodhpur Flight Run Right Before Take-Off, Airline Cites Operational Issue

Air India | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: An Air India flight to Jodhpur aborted take-off just before it was scheduled to depart from Mumbai as the airline cited an operational issue.

Flight Aborted

On Friday, Air India’s AI-645 from Mumbai to Jodhpur aborted take-off right before its scheduled time of departure. The flight was scheduled to depart from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 12.46pm but the cockpit crew decided to discontinue the take-off run. The aircraft was returned to the bay following standard operating procedure.

Airline’s Response

Air India said that it made alternate arrangements for the travelers to reach their destination. “Air India sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers due to this unforeseen delay. Our ground team at Mumbai had extended immediate assistance to minimise the inconvenience. At Air India, the safety and wellbeing of our passengers remain the top priority,” said an Air India spokesperson.