Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) Answer Keys For Day 1 Released Today; Check Steps To Download

The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department will release the answer keys for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2024 starting today, October 4. Candidates can download the answer keys for the first day of the exam from the official website, aptet.apcfss.in.

The TET examination commenced on October 3 and will run until October 21, with answer keys released in phases, a day after each exam day.

To download the AP TET answer keys, candidates should:

Visit the official website, aptet.apcfss.in.

Navigate to the answer key section.

Click on the link for the provisional answer key corresponding to their exam day.

Enter the required login details.

Review the answer key.

Candidates will have the chance to raise objections to the provisional answer keys, with a fee applicable per question. Details regarding the fee and objection process will be provided once the answer keys are available.

The AP TET is being conducted from October 3 to 21. Originally scheduled for August 5 to 20, the dates were postponed to allow more preparation time for candidates.

The exam is held in two shifts: from 9:30 AM to 12 PM and from 2:30 PM to 5 PM, with candidates permitted entry into the exam centers one and a half hours prior to the test. The final answer key will be released on October 27, and results are expected on November 2.

To pass, open-category candidates must score at least 60%, while the passing marks are 50% for BC candidates and 40% for SC, ST, differently abled (PH), and ex-servicemen categories.

All candidates must present a valid photo ID (such as an Aadhaar card, driving license, or voter ID) along with their admit cards at the exam center. Electronic devices and calculators are prohibited.

If a candidate's photo is missing or unclear on the hall ticket, they should bring two passport-sized photographs to submit to the departmental officer.

For the latest updates on the AP TET examination, candidates should regularly check the official website.