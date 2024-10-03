AP TET 2024 Starts Today: Direct Link To Hall Ticket & Important Exam Instructions For Candidates

Representative Photo

The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2024 kicks off today, October 3. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website, aptet.apcfss.in.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts: the first from 9:30 AM to 12 PM and the second from 2:30 PM to 5 PM. It's important for candidates to arrive at the exam center at least 90 minutes early. Help centers are available at district education offices for any queries.

Important Instructions:

Help Centers: Available at district education offices for any questions or assistance.

ID Requirements: Candidates must bring a valid photo ID (such as an Aadhaar card, driving license, or voter ID) along with their admit card.

Extra Time for PwD Candidates: Those with disabilities will receive an additional 50 minutes to complete their exams.

Prohibited Items: Electronic devices, including cell phones, laptops, and calculators, are not allowed in the exam hall.

Photo Requirements: If a candidate's hall ticket does not have a visible photo, they must bring two passport-sized photos to submit.

The exam will run from October 3 to October 21. Initially set for August, it was postponed to provide candidates with more preparation time. Provisional answer keys will be released starting October 4, and the final answer key will be available on October 27. Results are expected on November 2. To pass, candidates need to score at least 60% for the open category, 50% for BC candidates, and 40% for SC, ST, differently-abled, and ex-servicemen candidates.