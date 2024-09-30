Maharashtra HSC Exam 2025: Application Forms Available From Oct 1-30, Find Increased Fees & Enrollment Details Here

File Photo

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced that application forms for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam in February-March 2025 will be available online from October 1 to October 30, 2024.

Eligible Candidates:

Regular students enrolled in vocational courses, repeaters from all streams, private candidates with enrollment certificates, and students seeking grade improvement or taking specific subjects—including those from Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) using the Transfer of Credit system—must also submit their forms via their junior college principals following the standard procedure. Applications should be completed on the website www.mahahsscboard.in within the specified dates.

Verification Process:

- A pre-list will be made available through the college login during the application period

- Junior colleges must print, verify, and confirm the accuracy of the pre-list

- Students and principals must sign and stamp the verified pre-list

Important Dates:

- Online application period: October 1-30, 2024

- Application period for ITI students: October 22-November 5, 2024

Increased Application Fees

Due to rising paper costs, application fees have increased this year. The examination fee for Class X and XII has risen by 12%, resulting in an additional Rs 50 charge:

Class 10 Examination Fee: Increased from Rs 420 to Rs 470.

Class 12 Examination Fee: Increased from Rs 440 to Rs 490.

In addition to examination fees, costs for administrative services, mark sheets, certificates, and practical examinations have also increased.

Enrollment in the SARAL System Required

Students must be enrolled in the SARAL system to fill out their application forms. SARAL, or Systematic Administrative Reforms for Achieving Learning by Students, is an educational portal in Maharashtra that includes student, school, and staff portals.

Portal link here

For further information, students are encouraged to consult their schools regarding the application process and the Saral system.