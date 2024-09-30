 Amity University Student Group Mercilessly Thrashes Boy With Hockey Sticks & Fists In Noida; Video Goes Viral
Amity University Student Group Mercilessly Thrashes Boy With Hockey Sticks & Fists In Noida; Video Goes Viral

A brawl video inside Amity University, Noida, has gone viral, showing youths beating a student with a hockey stick. This is the latest in a series of violent incidents, including a car attack in February, a boy being thrashed near Gate 5 in April, and a girl fight in July, raising concerns about campus security and student safety.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 10:22 AM IST
A purported video of a brawl has surfaced online, showing a group of youths beating and kicking a single individual with hockey sticks inside Amity University. The incident occurred within the university's college premises, located in Sector 125, Noida.

A 10-second video clip reveals a group of rowdy youths assaulting a student wearing a black shirt, grabbing him by the collar and hitting him. The reason behind the abuse remains unknown. While some students recorded the fight and shared it on social media, others watched without intervening.

The video has gone viral, sparking reactions from social media users. One user commented, "Maybe national sport wrestling should also be included in the curriculum."

This is not the first time Amity University, Noida, has made headlines for violence on campus. Just a few months ago, in July, another video went viral showing two girls fighting each other inside the university canteen. The other students were seen cheering and enjoying the fight between them.

In April too, an incident went viral where a group of young boys dragged another young boy out of a car and thrashed him mercilessly near Gate No. 5 of Amity University. In the video, the boys dragged the one sitting inside the car out and pushed him onto the road. He was seen being kicked and beaten up. After a while, a girl was seen getting out of the car and helping the boy get hold of himself.

Additionally, on February 1, a video surfaced online showing men attacking a car outside Amity University in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. The footage revealed the men hitting the car with sticks.

