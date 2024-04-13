Amity University Student Dragged Out Of Car & Thrashed Mercilessly By Group Of Men In Noida; Video Goes Viral | X

Noida: In a bizarre and shocking incident that is doing rounds on social media, a group of young boys dragged another young boy out of a car and thrashed him mercilessly. The exact date of the incident is not known yet. The entire sequence of the act was captured in a video that was posted by @theskindoctor13 on X (Formerly known as Twitter). Local media reports said that the boy who was assaulted is a student of Amity University of Noida. The incident took place near Gate no 5 of the university.

Watch video here

Amity University, Noida, a group of rowdy youths pulled a student out of a car and beat him.



Gundo ke chale jaane ke baad car se mahila utri aur unhone pehle jooto ki jaan bachayi aur baad me yuvak ki. pic.twitter.com/uP8x078Fry — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) April 13, 2024

In the viral video of about 47 seconds captured on camera, it can be seen that the first three boys were in a discussion with someone sitting in a white colour Toyota Fortuner Car which was parked on the side of the street. Soon the situation could be seen escalating to the extent that the boys dragged the one sitting inside the car out and pushed him on the road. He was seen being kicked and beaten up. After a while, a girl is seen getting out of the car and helping the boy get hold of himself. The car bore a Delhi number plate. No case has been registered yet as the police haven't received any complaint from the victim.

Similar past incidents

Such scenes are not new for Noida residents. In February, a video of an ugly fight between two girls of Sharda University in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida had gone viral on social media. In the viral video, one of the girls was seen thrashing the other. Two other females tried to separate the waring girls, unsuccessfully. According to reports, the girls are students of Sharda University.

Also on February 1, a video of men attacking a car outside Amity University in Uttar Pradesh's Noida surfaced online. In the video, the men were seen hitting the car with sticks outside Amity University.