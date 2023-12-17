Assam Shocker: Businessman Brutally Thrashes Minor Boys In Front Of Cop In Sonitpur; Arrested After Video Goes Viral

Businessman Brutally Thrashes Minor Boys In Front Of Cop In Sonitpur | Twitter

Guwahati, December 16: A businessman has been taken into custody in Assam’s Sonitpur district after he allegedly thrashed a minor boy suspecting him as a thief, the police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday, while several videos of the incident went viral on social media on Saturday.

“The accused has been booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 307 (attempt to murder),” said Susanta Biswa Sarma, Superintendent of Police, Sonitpur district.

The accused has been identified as Dadul Sarma, a native of Dhekiajuli region in Sonitpur district. The minor victim was employed by him, the police said.

Dadul Sarma has been arrested and follow up lawful action being taken. @SonitpurPolice @assampolice — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) December 15, 2023

It has been alleged that Sarma tied the minor boy to a pole and began beating him in the Dhekiajuli market area. Locals called the police and a traffic police squad arrived at the scene.

"Dadul struck the young boy repeatedly even in front of the cops. He said the boy had stolen a cellphone, but the boy didn't have it with him," a local claimed. A few residents filmed the incident and posted the clips on social media. As soon as the clips went viral, netizens demanded harsh action against the accused.

Assam DGP G.P. Singh wrote on X, “Reference to child assault at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district, the accused (identified as) Dadul Sarma has been arrested and follow-up action is being taken.”