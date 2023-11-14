UP Shocker: Minor Boy Chained, Thrashed Inhumanely Without Food For 2 Days At Madrasa In Saharanpur; Probe Ordered

Minor Boy Chained, Thrashed Inhumanely Without Food For 2 Days At Madrasa In Saharanpur | Twitter | Pixabay

Saharanpur: A shameful incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh in which a minor boy was treated inhumanely in a Madrasa he was studying. The 10-year-old boy was chained and thrashed inside the Madrasa in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. The minor boy was not even allowed to eat food for about two days while he was chained at the Madrasa in the Titron area in Saharanpur district. The victim somehow escaped from the Madrasa and reached at the house of Ramkumar who is a resident of Mohammadpur Gurjar village.

The villagers were shocked to see the kid

The villagers were shocked to see the kid who was tied in chains and asked the kid about the ordeal. The child told them that he is a resident of neighbouring village Ballu and he also narrated the ordeal that he went through in the Madrasa. The villagers then called his relatives after taking the details from the minor victim. His family members reached the village and took the child with them.

They reached the police station with the child and registered a complaint

They reached the police station with the child and registered a complaint in connection with the matter. The police registered a case under relevant sections including Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act 2015 against the head of the Madrasa and the child's maternal grandfather. The child accused the Madrasa head of beating him inhumanely after chaining him for about two days inside the Madrasa.

The father of the child works as a ferryman in Bihar

The father of the child works as a ferryman in Bihar and his mother sent him to the Madrasa to study. He also revealed that he was not given food, despite his mother having sent the food for him in the Madrasa. The Madrasa had clarified that the child was punished to inculcate some values in him as he was in bad company and the Madrasa took the extreme step to scare the kid. However, the head of the Madrasa did not answer on why his family was not informed about the punishment being given to their kid.

The matter has been registered by the police

The matter has been registered by the police and an investigation has been initiated in connection with the matter. The police said that they have formed a team to investigate the matter and nab the accused. The police further said that appropriate action will be taken against the accused if they have performed the crime and the culprits will not be spared.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)