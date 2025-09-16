UP: Several Feared Trapped Under Debris As Tree Falls In Lucknow's Kaiserbagh - VIDEO

Several people are feared to be trapped beneath debris after a tree fell on a busy street in Lucknow's Kaisebagh fish market area on Tuesday. A scary visual of the incident has surfaced on social media showing the fallen tree. The visuals show several damaged vehicles and debris scattered near the tree.

Initial reports suggest that several people got trapped as the giant tree collapsed, crushing vehicles and shops beneath it.

Shortly after the incident, a rescue team, including fire brigade, SDRF, and local police, rushed to the scene. According to Lucknow Police, relief and rescue operations are ongoing.

(This is breaking news. More details to follow.)