ENRAGING! Bengaluru Rapido Auto Driver Molests Woman, Touches Her Chest After Likening Her To Film Actress; Accused On The Run | Representative Image

Bengaluru: A woman in Bengaluru accused a Rapido auto rickshaw driver of molesting her during a ride on September 8. The incident, which took place after she booked a ride from Kumaraswamy Layout, has led to a police complaint and a case of sexual harassment being registered against the driver. The driver has been identified as Hanumanthappa H Talawar.

According to a News18 report, the woman’s complaint says that the driver first complimented her, likening her to a film actress, before making inappropriate comments.

He then allegedly touched her on the forehead under the pretence of checking for fever. The victim alleged that he then molested her by inappropriately touching her chest.

According to the report, the driver also insisted she remain in the vehicle when she attempted to get out. The woman eventually pushed him away and jumped out of the auto to return home. The incident came to light after she informed her mother and filed a police complaint. The driver has not been arrested yet.

Rapido's Response

Following the incident, Rapido released an official statement, expressing their concern. "We are deeply disturbed by the incident reported in Bengaluru. No one should ever feel unsafe or harassed while using our platform," the company said. Rapido confirmed that the driver has been "permanently suspended and blacklisted" from their platform.

They also mentioned they are "reinforcing refresher training across our fleet to maintain professional conduct and prevent such incidents from recurring." The company affirmed its full cooperation with investigating authorities, adding, "The trust and safety of our passengers, especially women, are non-negotiable at Rapido; we maintain a strict zero-tolerance policy against any form of harassment."

They also highlighted existing safety measures, including post-10 pm safety calls for women riders and in-app SOS support.