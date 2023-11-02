UP: Woman Hits Minor Boy With Slipper & Stick Allegedly For Teasing Girls At Crowded Market In Bulandshahr; Video Goes Viral

Woman Hits Minor Boy With Chappal & Stick Allegedly For Teasing Girls At Crowded Market In Bulandshahr | Twitter

Bulandshahr: A shocking video has emerged on social media in which it can be seen that a woman is thrashing a minor boy allegedly for molesting a girl in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. The video is going viral on social media and it can be seen in the video that a woman is mercilessly beating a minor boy in front of people in the middle of the street. The viral video is sadi to have been shot at the crowded Ansari Road Market in Bulandshahr. The woman alleged that the boy used to tease and molest the girls coming to the market. She slapped, kicked and beat the kid with a stick in front of the shopkeepers and people in the market.

The video of the woman thrashing the minor boy is going viral

The video of the woman thrashing the minor boy is going viral on social media. The woman is seen in the video bending the hand of the kid and beating him with a slipper in her hand and also kicking the boy after pushing him to the ground. The boy is seen pleading the woman to leave him and not to beat any further. The other people present in the market are recording the video and no one comes to rescue the child from the woman. A man is heard in the video saying that he is so small and molesting girls.

The boy is seen crying for help and pleading the woman to spare him

The woman is also seen slapping the boy and telling him to leave her hand. The boy is seen crying for help and pleading the woman to spare him and asking the woman not to beat him any further. There are no reports of any police complaint or action in connection with the matter. The incident allegedly occurred on Wednesday (November 1) in the crowded market in Bulandshahr.

The boy needs only counselling

The netizens are slamming both, the woman and the kid after video hit the internet and went viral. They are saying that whatever the kid is being accused of doing, if he has done it then it is wrong but the woman is also not doing the right thing by thrashing the kid in front of the crowd. Another user also said that the boy needs only counselling.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)