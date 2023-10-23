UP Shocker: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Brutally Thrashes Elderly Woman On Road In Sonbhadra; Video Surfaces

Auto-Rickshaw Driver Brutally Thrashes Elderly Woman On Road In Sonbhadra | Twitter

Sonbhadra: In a horrifying incident that unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra, a rickshaw driver was caught on camera brutally assaulting an elderly woman in broad daylight while a crowd of onlookers stood by and kept shooting the incident. The video of the incident is going viral on social media and it can be seen in the video that the auto-rickshaw driver is hitting the elderly woman for reasons unknown.

The video of the incident is going viral on social media and it can be seen in the video that the auto-rickshaw driver slaps that woman and the woman falls to the ground. The woman then gets up and attacks the driver again after which the rickshaw driver kicks the victim and she fall to the ground again. The auto-rickshaw driver then flees the spot after beating the woman.

The incident occurred in broad daylight and in front of a crowd but no one came forward to help the woman who was being assaulted by the rickshaw driver. The reason for the altercation are not known yet. One of the onlookers recorded the entire incident on his mobile phone and did not rescued the woman who was pleading for help.

The Police have taken cognisance of the matter and have registered a complaint in connection with the matter. The police has initiated a probe into the matter and is investigating the video and also rounding up the people seen in the video for questioning. The Sonbhadra Police said, "Necessary action has been taken by Chopan police station in relation to the referred case."

This incident highlights a critical need for increased awareness, bystander intervention training, and a robust framework for reporting and addressing such crimes. The apathy displayed by the witnesses is indicative of a broader societal issue that demands immediate attention.

