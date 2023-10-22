Hyderabad: Youth Brutally Thrashed By Police Constable In Rasoolpura Area; AIMIM Demand Action After Video Goes Viral

Youth Brutally Thrashed By Police Constable | Twitter

Hyderabad, October 22: A policeman brutally thrashed a youth in Hyderabad, triggering a protest by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). The incident occurred late last night in Rasoolpura under the limits of Chaderghat police station. A video clip of the constable beating up the youth with his lathi was widely circulated on social media.

The injured youth was shifted to Osmania Hospital

The injured youth, identified as Sami Khan, was shifted to Osmania Hospital. The AIMIM lodged its protest over the incident and demanded action against the policeman involved.

Sami Khan was beaten up by the police constable without any provocation

Party leaders alleged that Sami Khan was beaten up by the police constable without any provocation. The youth was sitting in the area when a police team was on the routine round. The AIMIM leaders also demanded an inquiry into the allegations that police constable Chary was in an inebriated condition.

