UP Shocker: Minister Rakesh Rathore’s Sons, Gunner Thrash & Tear Women’s Clothes In Sitapur; Opposition Slams After Video Surfaces

Sitapur, October 22: Police in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur have ordered a probe into an incident in which the sons of a state minister and a gunner were allegedly caught on camera thrashing two women. The incident happened on Saturday.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, showing a gunner in police uniform and two others beating two women and tearing their clothes. The women have alleged that two sons of a state minister and their gunner thrashed them.

They are being forced to vacate a piece of ancestral land

In their complaint to the police, the women have alleged that they are being forced to vacate a piece of ancestral land at the behest of the minister. Minister of State for Urban Development Rakesh Rathore has dismissed the allegations, saying that it is a deliberate attempt to tarnish his image.

क्षेत्राधिकारी नगर को जांच हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है, नियमानुसार अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — Sitapur Police (@sitapurpolice) October 21, 2023

'The driver and women are siblings and have a land dispute'

He said that the driver and the women are siblings and have a land dispute which is in court. Sitapur circle officer Sushil Singh said that all the allegations are being probed and an FIR will be registered accordingly.

Congress and Samajwadi Party attack BJP over the issue

