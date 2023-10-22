 UP Shocker: Minister Rakesh Rathore’s Sons, Gunner Thrash & Tear Women’s Clothes In Sitapur; Opposition Slams After Video Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Shocker: Minister Rakesh Rathore’s Sons, Gunner Thrash & Tear Women’s Clothes In Sitapur; Opposition Slams After Video Surfaces

UP Shocker: Minister Rakesh Rathore’s Sons, Gunner Thrash & Tear Women’s Clothes In Sitapur; Opposition Slams After Video Surfaces

A video of the incident went viral on social media, showing a gunner in police uniform and two others beating two women and tearing their clothes.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, October 22, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
article-image
Minister Rakesh Rathore’s Sons, Gunner Thrash & Tear Women’s Clothes In Sitapur | Twitter

Sitapur, October 22: Police in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur have ordered a probe into an incident in which the sons of a state minister and a gunner were allegedly caught on camera thrashing two women. The incident happened on Saturday.

A video of the incident went viral on social media

A video of the incident went viral on social media, showing a gunner in police uniform and two others beating two women and tearing their clothes. The women have alleged that two sons of a state minister and their gunner thrashed them.

They are being forced to vacate a piece of ancestral land

In their complaint to the police, the women have alleged that they are being forced to vacate a piece of ancestral land at the behest of the minister. Minister of State for Urban Development Rakesh Rathore has dismissed the allegations, saying that it is a deliberate attempt to tarnish his image.

'The driver and women are siblings and have a land dispute'

He said that the driver and the women are siblings and have a land dispute which is in court. Sitapur circle officer Sushil Singh said that all the allegations are being probed and an FIR will be registered accordingly.

Congress and Samajwadi Party attack BJP over the issue

Read Also
UP Shocker: Miscreants Thrash, Attempt To Kidnap Temple Priest In Lucknow; Visuals Surface
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Not Surprising Mamata Abandoned Mahua': BJP After TMC Distances Itself From 'Cash For Query'...

'Not Surprising Mamata Abandoned Mahua': BJP After TMC Distances Itself From 'Cash For Query'...

West Bengal Shocker: Drunk Youth Hacks Mother To Death, Injures Father After Argument In Jalpaiguri;...

West Bengal Shocker: Drunk Youth Hacks Mother To Death, Injures Father After Argument In Jalpaiguri;...

Delhi: US Envoy Eric Garcetti Visits Durga Puja Pandal In CR Park, Performs Dhunuchi Naach (WATCH)

Delhi: US Envoy Eric Garcetti Visits Durga Puja Pandal In CR Park, Performs Dhunuchi Naach (WATCH)

Russian YouTuber Flies Back Home After 'Harassment' At Delhi's Sarojini Nagar Market, Shares Video...

Russian YouTuber Flies Back Home After 'Harassment' At Delhi's Sarojini Nagar Market, Shares Video...

Kerala: Python Strangulates Drunk Man After He Brings It To Petrol Pump To Take Selfie; WATCH VIDEO

Kerala: Python Strangulates Drunk Man After He Brings It To Petrol Pump To Take Selfie; WATCH VIDEO