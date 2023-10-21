UP Shocker: Miscreants Thrash, Attempt To Kidnap Temple Priest In Lucknow; Visuals Surface

Miscreants Thrash, Attempt To Kidnap Temple Priest In Lucknow | Twitter

Lucknow: A shocking incident has come to the fore from Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow as a few goons tried to kidnap a priest from the temple after thrashing him. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that around four people are forcibly taking the priest by holding his legs and hands. They were trying to abduct the priest in broad daylight in the presence of people outside the temple in Lucknow.

The incident occurred at the Mahadev Hanuman temple

The incident occurred at the Mahadev Hanuman temple in Sector 9, Vikas Nagar in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. On Friday (October 20) afternoon, unidentified individuals entered the sacred premises with the intent to abduct the priest named Ramsenhi Das. In the ensuing struggle, the assailants physically assaulted the temple priest before forcibly carrying him away. Their plan was to transport him in a car parked outside the temple. However, the goons had to flee the spot leaving the priest behind after crowd gathered due to the commotion.

The incident reportedly occurred due to an ongoing dispute over temple land

Local residents revealed that Ramsenhi Das, who has long served as the temple's priest and caretaker, was conducting his customary prayers when the assailants, including two women, descended upon him. There are reports that the incident occurred due to an ongoing dispute over temple land that embroiled the attackers and the victim for some time.

A prior report was filed with the Vikas Nagar police station

The family of the targeted priest contends that a prior report was filed with the Vikas Nagar police station, but no action was taken, potentially escalating the incident. However, the police said that a construction was being carried out inside the temple premises which was opposed by the people of the locality and the matter escalated. The police also said that a report has been filed in connection with the matter and necessary action is being taken on the matter.

Construction work was being done in the temple

The police said, "Construction work was being done in the temple by the said Baba who takes care of the temple, which was opposed and beaten up by the people there, in relation to which necessary legal action is being taken by Police Station Vikas Nagar."