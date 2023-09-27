Rajasthan: Priest Opens Envelope Donated By PM Modi To Temple In Bhilwara, Finds ₹21 Inside (Watch Video)

Rs 21 donated by PM Modi to temple in Rajasthan's Bhilwara | Twitter

Bhilwara: A video is making rounds on social media in which the temple priest of Malaseri Dungri temple in Rajasthan's Bhilwara can be seen opening the envelope that was donated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he visited the temple and offered prayers at the temple on January 28 this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had put an envelope in the donation box of the temple when he visited the temple and offered prayers.

The envelope was opened after 9 months of donation

After nine months when the Prime Minister gave the donation, the temple priest opened the envelope to see what amount has Narendra Modi donated to the temple. The priest who opened the envelope is the one who helped Prime Minister Narendra Modi to complete the Puja or the rituals at the temple. He can be seen in the video with the Prime Minister when he visited the temple and offered prayer at the temple.

He found that the Prime Minister had donated only Rs 21

When the priest opened the envelope that was put by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the donation box, he found that the Prime Minister had donated only Rs 21 to the temple. The video of the priest opening the envelope has gone viral on social media and the opposition is slamming the Prime Minister for donating such small amount to the temple.

There were other two envelopes along with one donated by the Prime Minister

There were other two envelopes along with one donated by the Prime Minister. The other contained Rs 101 and Rs 2100 as claimed by the priest. The priest said that the white envelope in which Rs 21 was there was donated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to the temple to offer prayers on the occasion of the 1111th appearance Day of Dev Darbar.

Opposition slams PM Narendra Modi

Congress leader Dheeraj Gurjar share the video on his official social media account and blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi of fooling the Gurjar community. He said, "Gurjar community is a straightforward, truthful, honest, simple and self-respecting community and it is not a good thing to deceive any community and society like this, Honorable Prime Minister Shri."

Rs 21 that came out of the envelope were revealed to the Gurjar community

He further said, "Do you remember, Prime Minister Modi ji, when you had a program of Dev Dham Bhilwara-Asind Malaseri Dungri Darshan on the 1111th appearance day of Dev Darbar, you did not give anything on that occasion, but you spoke to the brothers of Gurjar community present in thousands. BJP promised that whatever I have given to the Gurjar community, I have put it in the donation box of the temple and today when the donation box was opened, the 21 rupees that came out of the envelope were revealed to the Gurjar community and the country. Is this your development? Is this your gift to the Gurjar community? It is not a good thing for the Prime Minister of the country to deceive any society by showing them a dream."

