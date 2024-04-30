 Lok Sabha Elections 2024: U'Khand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Locket Chatterjee Hold Massive Roadshow As BJP Candidate Files Nomination From Hoogly
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaLok Sabha Elections 2024: U'Khand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Locket Chatterjee Hold Massive Roadshow As BJP Candidate Files Nomination From Hoogly

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: U'Khand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Locket Chatterjee Hold Massive Roadshow As BJP Candidate Files Nomination From Hoogly

The Chief Minister said that the Bharatiya Janata Party has included Uniform Civil Code in its manifesto. Uttarakhand is the first state in the country where it has been implemented first. He said that soon it will be implemented across the country like Uttarakhand.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 10:04 PM IST
article-image
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami with BJP candidate from Hoogli, Locket Chatterjee, during the latter's filing of nomination roadshow |

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today participated in the nomination program of BJP candidate Locket Chatterjee from Hooghly parliamentary constituency in West Bengal. Earlier, he also participated in the road show where a large number of people gathered. The Chief Minister said that Modi ji is going to become the Prime Minister of the country for the third time and BJP is going to realize the slogan of 400 plus.

Chief Minister Dhami today participated in the nomination rally organized from Chinsurah Station Road to Ghadi Mor (Hooghly). During this, the Chief Minister asked the people of Hooghly region to vote in favour of BJP candidate Locket Chatterjee as much as possible and fulfill the resolution of making the country a developed nation by making Prime Minister Narendra Modi the Prime Minister of the country for the third time.

The Chief Minister said that the opposition is creating an atmosphere of confusion in the country that if Modi ji becomes the Prime Minister again, the Constitution of the country will be changed, reservation will be abolished. The reality is that Modi ji is the biggest advocate of reservation.

The Chief Minister said that the Bharatiya Janata Party has included Uniform Civil Code in its manifesto. Uttarakhand is the first state in the country where it has been implemented first. He said that soon it will be implemented across the country like Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister said that during Modi ji's tenure, the country has taken the path of rapid development and in his third term, India is ready to become the third largest economy of the world.

He said that this time in West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party is going to make history in terms of seats and the voter is not going to fall into the trap of appeasement politics and this time the color of lotus will be deeper in Bengal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Drug Bust: 5 Held By Gujarat Police For Smuggling ₹60 Crore Hashish From Pakistan

Drug Bust: 5 Held By Gujarat Police For Smuggling ₹60 Crore Hashish From Pakistan

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: U'Khand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Locket Chatterjee Hold Massive Roadshow As...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: U'Khand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Locket Chatterjee Hold Massive Roadshow As...

UP Elections: SP Badaun Candidate Akshay Yadav's Old Swimming Pool Pics With A Girl In Bikini Goes...

UP Elections: SP Badaun Candidate Akshay Yadav's Old Swimming Pool Pics With A Girl In Bikini Goes...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: April 30, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: April 30, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Celebrating The Workforce: A Look At Labor Day's History, Theme, and Significance

Celebrating The Workforce: A Look At Labor Day's History, Theme, and Significance