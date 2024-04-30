Lok Sabha Elections 2024: U'Khand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Locket Chatterjee Hold Massive Roadshow As BJP Candidate Files Nomination From Hoogly

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami with BJP candidate from Hoogli, Locket Chatterjee, during the latter's filing of nomination roadshow |

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today participated in the nomination program of BJP candidate Locket Chatterjee from Hooghly parliamentary constituency in West Bengal. Earlier, he also participated in the road show where a large number of people gathered. The Chief Minister said that Modi ji is going to become the Prime Minister of the country for the third time and BJP is going to realize the slogan of 400 plus.

Chief Minister Dhami today participated in the nomination rally organized from Chinsurah Station Road to Ghadi Mor (Hooghly). During this, the Chief Minister asked the people of Hooghly region to vote in favour of BJP candidate Locket Chatterjee as much as possible and fulfill the resolution of making the country a developed nation by making Prime Minister Narendra Modi the Prime Minister of the country for the third time.

The Chief Minister said that the opposition is creating an atmosphere of confusion in the country that if Modi ji becomes the Prime Minister again, the Constitution of the country will be changed, reservation will be abolished. The reality is that Modi ji is the biggest advocate of reservation.

The Chief Minister said that the Bharatiya Janata Party has included Uniform Civil Code in its manifesto. Uttarakhand is the first state in the country where it has been implemented first. He said that soon it will be implemented across the country like Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister said that during Modi ji's tenure, the country has taken the path of rapid development and in his third term, India is ready to become the third largest economy of the world.

He said that this time in West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party is going to make history in terms of seats and the voter is not going to fall into the trap of appeasement politics and this time the color of lotus will be deeper in Bengal.