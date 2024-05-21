Ghatal Seat, West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Candidates, Previous Results, And Schedule

Ghatal is a key parliamentary constituency out of 42 in West Bengal and is set to witness polls on May 25th during the 6th phase of the Lok Sabha Elections.This constituency is a general category constituency and has a literacy rate of 70.12 percent. It has seven assembly segments spanning two districts: Purba Medinipur, which includes Panskura Paschim constituency; and Paschim Medinipur, which includes Sabang, Pingla, Debra, Daspur, Ghatal, and Keshpur constituencies. As per the last 2021 assembly elections, the BJP secured the Ghatal assembly constituency, whereas the Trinamool Congress secured Panskura Paschim, Sabang, Pingla, Debra, Daspur, and Keshpur constituencies. As per the 2011 census, the number of rural and urban voters in this parliamentary seat is approximately 16,89,824 and 1,07,861, which is around 94 percent and 6 percent, respectively. The AITC has maintained its stronghold on the seat by winning the past two elections.

ASSEMBLY SEGMENTS | FPJ

Key Competitors

Among the long list of contenders racing for this vying seat, prominent Bengali cinema actor Deepak Adhikari (Dev) from the AITC is set to contest for the third time from this parliamentary seat against the BJP Hiranmay Chattopadhyay this time. The Trinamool Congress is aiming for a hat-trick win this time.

What happened in the previous polls?

In the 2019 general elections, the AITC’s Deepak Adhikari, with 7,17,959 votes and 48.22 percent of the vote share, defeated the BJP’s Bharati Ghosh with 1,07,973 marginal votes.

Previous Lok Sabha Winners From The Seat | FPJ

In the 2014 elections, the AITC’s Deepak Adhikari, again with 2,60,891 marginal votes, defeated the CPI(M)’s Santosh Rana, securing 6,85,696 votes and 50.71 percent of the vote share.

In 2009, with 1,47,184 marginal votes, Nure Alam Chowdhury from the AITC was defeated by the CPI(M)’s Gurudas Das Gupta with 6,25,923 votes and 53.5 percent of the vote share.

PREVIOUS ELECTION RESULTS | FPJ

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.