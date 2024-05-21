 Ghatal Seat, West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Candidates, Previous Results, And Schedule
Ghatal Seat, West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Candidates, Previous Results, And Schedule

The BJP has fielded Hiranmay Chattopadhyay to contest against the prominent Bengali actor Deepak Adhikari from the AITC in this key parliamentary seat.

Vishesh SinghUpdated: Tuesday, May 21, 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Ghatal is a key parliamentary constituency out of 42 in West Bengal and is set to witness polls on May 25th during the 6th phase of the Lok Sabha Elections.This constituency is a general category constituency and has a literacy rate of 70.12 percent. It has seven assembly segments spanning two districts: Purba Medinipur, which includes Panskura Paschim constituency; and  Paschim Medinipur, which includes Sabang, Pingla, Debra, Daspur, Ghatal, and Keshpur constituencies. As per the last 2021 assembly elections, the BJP secured the Ghatal assembly constituency, whereas the Trinamool Congress secured Panskura Paschim, Sabang, Pingla, Debra, Daspur, and Keshpur constituencies. As per the 2011 census, the number of rural and urban voters in this parliamentary seat is approximately 16,89,824 and 1,07,861, which is around 94 percent and 6 percent, respectively. The AITC has maintained its stronghold on the seat by winning the past two elections. 

Key Competitors  

Among the long list of contenders racing for this vying seat, prominent Bengali cinema actor Deepak Adhikari (Dev) from the AITC is set to contest for the third time from this parliamentary seat against the BJP Hiranmay Chattopadhyay this time. The Trinamool Congress is aiming for a hat-trick win this time. 

What happened in the previous polls?  

In the 2019 general elections, the AITC’s Deepak Adhikari, with 7,17,959 votes and 48.22 percent of the vote share, defeated the BJP’s Bharati Ghosh with 1,07,973 marginal votes. 

Previous Lok Sabha Winners From The Seat

In the 2014 elections, the AITC’s Deepak Adhikari, again with 2,60,891 marginal votes, defeated the CPI(M)’s Santosh Rana, securing 6,85,696 votes and 50.71 percent of the vote share. 

In 2009, with 1,47,184 marginal votes, Nure Alam Chowdhury from the AITC was defeated by the CPI(M)’s Gurudas Das Gupta with 6,25,923 votes and 53.5 percent of the vote share.

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.

