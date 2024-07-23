Noida: Fierce Fight Breaks Out Between 2 Girls Inside Amity University Canteen; Students Cheer & Record VIDEO

Fierce Fight Breaks Out Between 2 Girls Inside Amity University Canteen; Students Cheer & Record VIDEO | X

Noida: A shocking video has surfaced on the internet in which two girls are seen fighting with each other inside the canteen of Amity University in Noida. The fight was caught on camera and the video of the fight is going viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that the girls are abusing, pushing and grabbing each other's clothes. They are also seen pulling each other's hair after the fierce fight broke out between them.

The incident occurred inside the college canteen of Amity University, which is located in Sector 125, Noida. The 30-second video shows that an argument breaks out between them, after which they start pushing each other and then grab each other's shirts and start pushing. The girls start hitting each other and in the fight, they both fall on a table, causing it to break.

It can be seen in the video that a girl tries to stop them as the fight begins; however, they don't listen to her and continue to fight. The other students are seen cheering and enjoying the fight between them. They don't interfere and start recording a video of the fight. The students can be heard laughing and cheering out loud in the video. As the table breaks, they all shout in sync, "Oye, table tut gaya," and a loud cheer is heard after that.

The students who were witnessing the fight recorded a video and made it viral on social media. The police are trying to identify the girls who were involved in the fight, and strict action will be taken against them. The reason behind the fight is not known yet. Social media users are reacting to the video with hilarious comments. One of the users compared the canteen to a WWE arena. Another user said that the students are studying so hard that they will definitely progress.