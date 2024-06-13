VIDEO: Man Slaps & Brutally Thrashes Girl On 'Amity University' Campus In Noida; Police Launch Probe

Man Slaps & Brutally Thrashes Girl On 'Amity University' Campus In Noida | X

Noida: A shocking video has surfaced on the internet showing a girl being brutally thrashed inside a university campus in Noida. The video of the incident is making rounds on social media, depicting a man slapping and beating the woman inhumanely. It is claimed that the viral video is from Amity University, located in Sector 126. There are reports that the girl and the man fighting in the viral video were in a relationship.

The video hit the internet on Thursday and has since gone viral on social media. In the 15-second clip, it can be seen that the girl and the man are involved in an argument. After some time, the argument escalates into a brawl, with the man first slapping the woman in the face and then pushing her to the ground. The woman stands up and tries to retaliate, after which the man turns around and slaps her again in the face.

Police Action After Video Viral

The police have taken cognizance of the viral video and initiated an investigation into the matter. They are examining the video and checking the CCTV footage from the campus of the private university. The police said, "Taking cognizance of the said video, the concerned authorities have been directed to investigate and take necessary action."

Recent Incident Near Amity University

In a recent incident, another video surfaced on social media from Amity University in Noida, where a group of rowdy youths pulled a student out of a car and beat him. A woman got out of the car, picked up the victim's shoes, and then went to help him. This video also went viral on social media.