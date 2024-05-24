Bizarre! Groom Passionately KISSES Bride At Wedding In Hapur, Irate Girl's Family Thrashes His Family Members

X

For many in India, marriage is considered a once-in-a-lifetime event. To make it memorable, people often engage in a variety of adventurous and non-adventurous activities.

A couple in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur attempted something in front of family members that nearly led to their wedding being called off.

The groom and his family were beaten by the bride’s family after the groom kissed the bride during the varmala ceremony.

Expressing his affection in front of his soon-to-be-wife's family not only created a ruckus but enraged by the groom's action, the bride's family members rushed to the stage and started beating the groom's family members with sticks.

The groom, however, claimed that the bride wanted to be kissed during the ceremony.

हापुड़ : शादी समारोह में लड़का व लकड़ी पक्ष में हुई मारपीट



मारपीट मे आधा दर्जन लोग हुए मामूली घायल



जयमाला के दौरान दूल्हे द्वारा दुल्हन को किस करने पर बवाल



दोनो पक्षों में हुआ था बवाल



महिलाओं के बीच भी हुई थी जमकर मारपीट



मोके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने कई लोगों को लिया हिरासत में… pic.twitter.com/z6mMTwEoSQ — News1Indiatweet (@News1IndiaTweet) May 21, 2024

"At around 1:30 am, we received a call summoning the police," Hapur ASP Rajkumar Agrawal told the Times of India (TOI). "Nearly a dozen people were detained and booked under CrPC 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognisable offenses). Five individuals were hospitalised with injuries but were later discharged. No formal complaints were filed," Agrawal added.

"The marriage ceremony of two sisters was taking place in the Ashok Nagar area of Hapur. While the elder sister's wedding proceeded without incident, a conflict erupted when the younger sister's groom kissed her on stage," the officer explained.

Following the incident, the families considered calling off the wedding. However, the couple insisted on continuing with the ceremony.

Eventually, the elders intervened and decided to postpone the ceremony to a later date.

Police have charged six people involved in the incident for disturbing public peace.