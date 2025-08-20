Rahul Gandhi's Vote Adhikar Yatra: Will Hype Turn Into Equal Return?

ANI

If Congress leader Rahul Gandhi`s Vote Adhikar Yatra has given any indication in the first three days after its launch, it has started emerging clear that INDIA bloc is weaving its poll narrative around ‘vote chori’ allegation, gaining traction among those who have been left out from the draft electoral rolls.

With only 11 days left for filing claims and objections, Rahul`s Vote Adhikar Yatra is certainly going to gain more traction as he and his coalition partners have taken a break on Wednesday. The Yatra will pass through 23 districts, covering 50 assembly segments in 29 Lok Sabha constituencies across several regions of the state before culminating in a mega public meeting in Patna on September 1.

Rahul`s Yatra presents united face of INDIA bloc

Ever since Rahul launched his Yatra from Sasaram, the district headquarters of Rohtas on Sunday, he has been successful in showcasing a united face of INDIA bloc as all prominent leaders of the INDIA bloc from Bihar including RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, CPI (ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani were along with Rahul throughout the Yatra so far. It definitely creates a positive atmosphere for INDIA bloc when people watch how Rahul is protesting against the Election Commission (EC)`s ‘vote-theft’ shoulder to shoulder with his alliance partners, remarked a political analyst Indrajit Singh.

Rahul`s Vote Adhikar Yatra has also given his party a chance to come out of the shadow of the RJD to some extent as his initiative has definitely energised the grand old party`s rank and file. His vitriolic attack against the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners has also created a buzz in the political circles, as now he has added a new flavour to his Yatra, remarked a Congress leader.

Whether crowds will translate into votes?

Rahul Gandhi is also interacting with the aggrieved people whose names have been deleted from the draft electoral rolls, filling them with a sense of confidence.

The Yatra is raising awareness among people, especially youths, farmers, workers, and marginalised groups, about their democratic rights, as they are now prepared to take the cudgels to protect their voting rights. But the million dollar question remains whether this awareness translated into the improved voter turnout in favour of INDIA bloc.

It is early to say how much Yatra is going to make an impact on the Bihar assembly election as it will largely depend on the size of population really left out when the final voter list is published. One thing is certain by all accounts that Rahul and other alliance partners by their show of solidarity have presented a formidable challenge to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, BJP and other allies of NDA in the election, remarked an RJD leader.