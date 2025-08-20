'Saare Sadak Chaap The': Ravi Kishan Slams Opposition For Tearing & Throwing Bills At Amit Shah In Lok Sabha - VIDEO

Ravi Kishan Slams Opposition For Tearing & Throwing Bills At Amit Shah In Lok Sabha | PTI

New Delhi, August 20: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan on Wednesday came down heavily on the opposition and expressed strong anger over the incident in the Lok Sabha where opposition members tore copies of three important bills and threw them towards Home Minister Amit Shah. The bills included the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Union Territory Government (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Ravi Kishan slammed the opposition saying, "Apshabd bole, sadakchaap the saare." (Used abusive words, they were all street thugs.)

Speaking to the reporters about the incident outside the Parliament, Ravi Kishan said, “I strongly condemn this incident. The opposition has crossed all limits of hooliganism. By tearing the bills and using abusive words, they have insulted the dignity of Parliament. I have never seen such a scene before. This behaviour goes against democratic values and cannot be tolerated in an institution as sacred as Parliament.”

Uproar in the Lok Sabha

The uproar took place when Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the three bills, Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Union Territory Government (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the House.

Opposition members protested, tore the copies of the bills and hurled them towards Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Following the chaos, the proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned till 3 pm.