Pixel Watch 4 With Up To 45 Hours Battery Life, 40 Exercise Modes Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Pixel Watch 4 comes with an ECG monitor | Google

Google has officially launched the Pixel Watch 4 in India, alongside the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The Pixel Watch 4 comes with six months of free Fitbit Premium subscription.

Pixel Watch 4 price in India

The Google Pixel Watch 4 is available in two sizes, 41 mm priced at Rs. 39,900 and 45 mm at Rs. 43,900. Both the models are available in Wi-Fi variants only. The 41mm watch is available in Iris, Lemongrass, Porcelain, and Obsidian colour options. The 45mm variant is listed in Porcelain, Moonstone, and Obsidian colour options. Availability is pegged as coming soon but it is likley to go on sale on August 28, alongside the US market.

Pixel Watch 4 new features

The Pixel Watch 4 features a new Actua 360 domed display with peak brightness up to 3,000 nits and 16 percent thinner bezels compared to its predecessor. It runs on Qualcomm's updated Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chip and includes quick access to Google’s Gemini voice assistant activated simply by raising your wrist.

The health and fitness suite supports over 40 exercise modes, real-time training stats, as well as safety features like loss-of-pulse and fall detection. Additional sensors enable ECG, SpO₂, HRV, sleep tracking, and breathing rate tracking. The Pixel Watch 4 device features dual-frequency GPS, Wi-Fi, and optional LTE connectivity.

Battery life is improved, offering up to 30 hours on the 41 mm and up to 45 hours on the 45 mm model. Charging is faster thanks to a new side-mounted fast-charging dock that fills up to 50 percent in just 15 minutes. The watch is IP68 certified.