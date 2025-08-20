Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Foldable Smartphone Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold | Google

Google has launched the Pixel 10 Pro Fold in India, alongside the other Pixel 10 family. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold has been unveiled but its availability is pegged for sometime later in the year. Google is doubling down on its rivalry with Apple in the premium smartphone space, and has integrated a host of AI features into its phones this year. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is powered by the Tensor G5 chip and packs a large 5,015mAh batttery.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold price in India

The new Pixel 10 Pro Fold is available in a single 256GB configuration priced at Rs. 1,72,999. The phone has been launched in a single Moonstone colour option. Sale date is not known, with availability rumoured to be sometime in October.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold foldable features a 6.4-inch OLED cover display with a 1080x2,364 resolution at 120Hz refresh rate, and a larger 8-inch Super Actua Flex inner display (2,076x2,152, 120Hz), both offering up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness.

Under the hood, it's powered by Google’s Tensor G5 chip with Titan M2 security and includes 16GB of RAM. The device houses a 5,015mAh battery, supports 30W USB-C PPS fast charging, and Qi2 Pixelsnap wireless charging up to 15W.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold offers a triple rear camera setup, with a 48-megapixel wide sensor, 10.5-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 10.8-megapixel telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and Super Res Zoom up to 20x. It also features 10-megapixel front cameras on both the outer and inner displays.

Google has integrated a host of AI features like Camera Coach, Live Real-Time Translate for voice calls, and much more. The phone also comes with AI editing tools and Google Gemini support. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold will also ship with Android 16.