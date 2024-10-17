 'All Govt Residential Schools Will Be Renamed As Maharishi Valmiki Schools,' Says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
"All Govt residential schools in Karnataka will be renamed as Maharshi Valmiki residential schools. Raichur University will be renamed as Maharishi Valmiki University. No other BJP ruling state brought the amendment to reserve the SCP and TSP for the community to which it belongs to, BJP only talks about equality without doing anything to implement it," he said.

Thursday, October 17, 2024
article-image
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah At Legislators's House On The Occasion Of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti | ANI

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday garlanded the statue of Maharishi Valmiki at Legislators' House in the Vidhana Soudha premises on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti.

The Karnataka CM announced that all the residential schools of the state will be renamed 'Maharshi Valmiki residential schools' and criticised BJP for its lack of initiative in promoting equality of minority communities.

article-image

Statements Of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

"Baba Saheb Ambedkar warned that equality will not come unless economic and social inequality goes away. If our government implements guarantees to give economic power to the poor of all religions, and all castes, it is the BJP who opposes it. So the beneficiaries of the guarantees should give a proper lesson to the BJP. Don't be fooled by the BJP's lies, give a correct answer to BJP's lies. The promotion reservation implemented by us was upheld by the Supreme Court. It was first implemented by our government. It was our government that first introduced reservation in leases. The people of the country should understand this. Don't believe this just because I said so. Discern truth and falsehood. Dalit, backward and minority communities should develop the courage to speak the truth openly. This is our tribute to Maharishi Valmiki," he added.

article-image

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Recalls His Pledge Of Launching 5 Guaranteed Schemes

Earlier on Dusshera, Siddaramaiah recalled that he had pledged to launch five guarantee schemes, aiming to empower the weaker sections, upon winning the elections. He fulfilled his promise by implementing all five schemes within just eight months of taking office.

"Within eight months of winning, we have already launched all five schemes," he stated.

article-image

Siddaramaiah had released a statement highlighting his administration's achievements in the state, particularly the schemes that benefited minority communities. These schemes, Siddaramaiah explained, are designed to strengthen the weaker sections of society both socially and economically, as envisioned by the Constitution. He mentioned that each beneficiary family is receiving an annual financial support of Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 through the five guarantee programs, the release added.

Under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, 1.21 crore women heads of families are getting Rs 2,000 per month. The Gruha Jyoti scheme provides free electricity to 1.40 crore households. Additionally, under the Yuva Nidhi scheme, 1.82 lakh unemployed graduates and diploma holders are receiving financial assistance, it added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

