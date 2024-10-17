Video: Teacher Caught On Camera Dragging, Thrashing Student Mercilessly, Parents Demand Action

X

A school teacher in Telangana was caught on CCTV hitting a student multiple times in front of his classmates. The teacher, from Manasa Vikasa School in Telangana’s Gollagudem, can be seen beating the student and dragging him on the floor.

The video footage shows the teacher punishing a group of students, making them sit outside the class. Among them, he repeatedly hits and drags one boy, causing him to cry out in pain. The other students sit outside the class, witnessing the teacher's actions with fear.

Watch the video here:

The incident took place in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

As reported by local media, the student's parents reviewed the CCTV footage and began protesting after being alerted by their son, demanding immediate action against the school management.

They allege that their son was beaten without any reason.

The parents of the student later on went to the school and demanded action against the teacher. They also broke down in tears after seeing the video of the teacher beating their child without any reason. An investigation has been launched into the incident, the report added.