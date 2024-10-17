 Indian Army Recruitment 2024: 90 Vacancies Announced With Salaries Up To ₹2,50,000; Check Posts & How To Apply
The Indian Army has announced the Technical Entry Scheme (TES-53) for July 2025, offering 90 posts. Eligible candidates, who have completed Class 12 with 60% in Physics, Chemistry, and Maths and registered for JEE (Mains) 2024, can apply until November 7. Candidates must be aged between 16.5 and 19.5 years as of July 1, 2025. Salaries range from ₹56,100 to ₹2,50,000, depending on the rank.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 03:22 PM IST
Photot by PTI

Indian Army has issued a notification for the batch of July 2025 under Technical Entry Scheme (TES-53). Interested candidates who possess the requisite eligibility may apply by visiting the official website of the Indian Army.

This recruitment drive has a total of 90 available posts.

The application process has started and the last date for submission of applications is November 7. Application forms must be filled with great care and after proper understanding of the notification by eligible applicants.

Who Is Eligible To Apply?

Those applicants who have completed their Class 10 +2 or equivalent with 60% marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Maths and have also registered for JEE (Mains) 2024 is eligible to apply.

The age of the candidates must be between 16.5 years and up to 19.5 years as on 1 July 2025, i.e. their date of birth should be between 2 January 2006 to 1 January 2009 (both dates inclusive).

Details on salary structure:

The below salaries will be provided for the respective positions:

Lieutenant – Level 10 – 56,100-1,77,500 INR

Captain – Level 10B – 61,300-1,93,900 INR

Major – Level 11 – 69,400-2,07,200 INR

Lieutenant Colonel – Level 12A – 1,21,200-2,12,400 INR

Colonel – Level 13 – 130,600-215,900 INR

Brigadier – Level 13A – 139,600-217,600 INR

Major General – Level 14 – 1,44,200-2,18,200 INR

Lieutenant General HAG Scale – Level 15 – 1,82,200- 2,24,100

Lieutenant General HAG + Scale – Level 16 – 2,05,400-2,24,400

VCOAS/Army Cdr/ Lieutenant General (NFSG) – Level 17 – 2,25,000/- (fixed)

COAS – Level 18 – 2,50,000/-(fixed)

For more information on posting associated with Indian Army Recruitment 2024 Notification issuance, click the provided application link.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their applications and will be invited for the SSB interview which will be of two stages: Stage 1: Preliminary S...

