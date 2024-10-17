 Rajasthan: 20-Yr-Old NEET-UG Aspirant From UP Hangs Himself In His PG Room In Kota; 15th Suicide Case This Year
PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 03:19 PM IST
Representative Image |

Kota (Rajasthan): A 20-year-old student from Uttar Pradesh, preparing for NEET-UG in Kota, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his PG room on Wednesday night, police said.

No suicide note was recovered from his room and the reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, they added.

Statement Of Police Inspector Naresh Meena

When the youth did not respond to knocking of the door and calls from family members on Wednesday night, the caretaker called police and the youth was found hanging from the ceiling fan, Circle Inspector at the Dadabari police station Naresh Meena said on Thursday morning.

About The Deceased

The deceased youth was identified as Ashutosh Chorasia, a resident of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, who had been preparing for NEET-UG for the last six months along with his cousin, Meena said.

It has been learnt the youth suffered from mental illness and was receiving treatment for the same, he added.

It is the 15th case of suicide by coaching students in Kota this year, while 26 such cases were reported last year.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

