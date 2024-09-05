21-Year-Old Dies By Suicide In Kota, Had Enrolled In NEET Coaching Only A Week Back; 14th Case So Far

NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Kota, 14th Case So Far |

Kota: A 21-year-old student died by suicide in Kota, Rajasthan, on Wednesday night, September 4. According to reports, the student was preparing for the NEET exam. This year alone, 14 student suicides have been reported in Kota.

The deceased student, Parshuram is said to be from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh and was living in a rented house near the Jawahar Nagar police station, as reported by NDTV Rajasthan. The student came to Kota only a week back for the preparation of the exam.

The incident was reported by the landlord of the house, Anup Kumar to the police control room around 11:30 p.m. Thereafter, the police arrived at the location. The cause of the suicide is not yet known and police probe is currently underway.

According to NDTV Rajasthan, the sub-inspector reported that the student was last seen by Kumar while hanging his clothing to dry. However, Kumar did not see him for a long time, so he became suspicious and knocked on the deceased's door. Kumar reported the event to the police after receiving no answer despite knocking for a brief period of time.

Government's steps to prevent student suicides in Kota

Earlier in July, in order to combat the trend of coaching students committing suicide, the Kota district government decided to issue a 15-digit alpha-numeric unique ID number to students arriving in Kota to prepare for engineering and medical entrance exams.

The institutes were also asked to implement a daily attendance system in the classrooms. If a child does not attend class for three days in a row, the institute must investigate the reasons and, if there is any suspicion, notify the district administration and police so that appropriate action can be taken in a timely manner.