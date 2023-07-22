AIMS ATMA Exam 2023 Tomorrow; Direct Link To Download Admit Card

AIMS ATMA 2023 | File

AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) exam 2023 will be held tomorrow, July 23 2023 for Admissions into various management Schools. The exam will be conducted by the Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS). Candidates can download their admit cards using personal identification (PID) number and password from the official website at atmaaims.com. The computer-based test (CBT) ATMA 2023 will be held from 2PM to 5PM.

Marking Scheme

Candidates will have to attempt 180 questions. For each correct answer, the candidates will be awarded 1 mark while 0.25 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. No marks will be awarded or deducted if the candidate does not attempt a question.

Exam Pattern

The question paper will be divided in six sections – analytical reasoning skills 1 and 2; verbal skills 1 and 2, and quantitative skills 1 and 2. Each section will carry 30 marks.

The candidates will have to bring these documents while reporting at the examination centre for the ATMA 2023:

Print out of the ATMA registration (application) form.

Two copies of the ATMA July 23 admit card with photographs on each of these.

Government Id proof such as Aadhar card, voter Id, PAN card, driving licence, etc.

A photocopy of the government Id proof.

Steps to download admit card for ATMA 2023:

Visit the official website -- atmaaims.com.

On the homepage, click on the link for the ATMA admit card.

Select the exam date and enter PID and password.

The ATMA admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take two prints.