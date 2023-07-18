308 MBA & PhD Students Receive Degrees At Convocation Ceremony Of IHMR University

IHMR University convocation | PTI Photo (Representational Pic)

The Indian Institute of Health Management Research, IIHMR University at its convocation ceremony for the year 2023 awarded degrees to 308 students of MBA and PhD programmes.

The event was held on Saturday, where 201 students were awarded MBA degrees in hospital and health management, 77 got MBA in Pharmaceutical Management, 21 students were awarded MBA in Development Management degree and 9 received PhD degrees.

Gandhi Krishna Pranavkumar of MBA Hospital Management, Sikha Sharma of MBA Health Management, Niyati Talwar of MBA Pharmaceutical Management and Preeti Purohit of MBA Development Management were felicitated with gold medals. Silver medals were awarded to Anamitra Sarkar for MBA Hospital Management, Rane Gauri Sanjay for MBA Health Management, Silky Jaiswal for MBA Pharmaceutical Management and Vanshika Agarwal for MBA Development Management.

Read Also Top 10 Hotel Management Institutes in India

Manish Gupta, chief executive officer of Indigen India was the chief guest of IIHMR convocation 2023. He said, "India has witnessed marvellous changes in health and wellness primarily because of research that has gone into the field."

Chief operating officer of the Emirates Hospital Group, Dubai, Ram Narayan, the guest of honour at the event, shared his views on leadership and management skills required by the students for high performance in the industry. PR Sodani, president of the IIHMR University delivered the welcome address at the convocation and presented the annual report of the university. IIHMR University chairperson Sudarshan Jain presided over the convocation and congratulated the graduating MBA and PhD students.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)