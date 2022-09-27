e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAhmedabad: Gujarat University students attacked on hostel campus

Ahmedabad: Gujarat University students attacked on hostel campus

Bhavik Solanki, leader of National Student Union of India, said that the students did not recognize the goons and they didn't understand the reason behind the attack.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 01:18 PM IST
article-image
Students protesting at Gujarat University hostel campus | IANS Twitter

Ahmedabad: On Tuesday, the students of the Gujarat University protested in the campus alleging an attack by outlanders in the hostel area.

The students said that Monday late night a group of anti-social elements entered the university hostel campus and damaged their vehicles. When the students tried to confront them, they were beaten with sticks and belts.

Read Also
Himachal: IIT Varanasi refutes student death reports; confirms injuries in Kullu vehicle accident
article-image

The students staged a protest in front of the University Police station and demanded action against the goons, who had illegally entered the campus.

University Police Station Officer said the students have filed an application alleging that goons damaged their vehicles and beat them. There was no official complaint lodged against anyone, the officer added.

The students said the police instead of registering a complaint asked them to write an application, alleged Bhavik Solanki, leader of National Student Union of India.

The NSUI will organise a march from the Gujarat University campus to the police station demanding the registration of the complaint against the unidentified goons.

He further added that the students were unable to identify any of the goons and did not even know why they were attacked. "That is why a police investigation is necessary in the case," said Solanki.

Read Also
Mumbai: IIT-B to beef up security measures post peeping tom incident on campus
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Well into offline schooling, students still in lockdown feels?

Well into offline schooling, students still in lockdown feels?

GATE 2023: Registration to close soon at gate.iitk.ac.in; here are steps to apply

GATE 2023: Registration to close soon at gate.iitk.ac.in; here are steps to apply

Ahmedabad: Gujarat University students attacked on hostel campus

Ahmedabad: Gujarat University students attacked on hostel campus

NEET PG 2022 counselling: MCC round 1 seat allotment result to be out tomorrow

NEET PG 2022 counselling: MCC round 1 seat allotment result to be out tomorrow

West Bengal NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Last list today at wbmcc.nic.in; know more here

West Bengal NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Last list today at wbmcc.nic.in; know more here