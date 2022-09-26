Himachal: IIT Varanasi refutes student death reports; confirms injuries in Kullu vehicle accident

7 tourists have been reported to be killed in Kullu vehicle accident |

Kullu: Denying reports that three of its students died when a tempo traveller fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu, IIT (BHU) Varanasi has told the Free Press Journal that though students are injured stories about their deaths are baseless.

"We have information that three students, 2 boys, and one girl, are injured though we can’t say anything about its severity as of yet,” said Utkarsh Shrivastav, Senior Assistant, Press & Publicity Cell, IIT(BHU).

Students, Lakshya Singh, 4th year, Computer Science and Engineering, Ishan Gupta, and Nishtha Bodani, 4th year, Chemical Engineering and Technology have sustained head injuries due to them falling in the gorge though the girl is said to be in better shape than her male peers.

The students were on a trip to Kullu and are currently being treated at Regional Hospital, Kullu.

“The reports earlier suggested that five of our students died after which other wire agencies chose to say that three of them were killed. We checked on the students and sent out a clarification that none of them have died,” said Shrivastav, who added that the parents of one of the male students reached the hospital at 11 in the morning while guardians of others are supposed to reach by Monday evening due to complications created by bad weather.

“Director, Professor Pramod Kumar Jain, expressed regret over the Kullu accident and said that the three students were out of danger and wished them a speedy recovery. The officials of the institute are in constant touch with their families,” said the institution in a statement.

The tourists, belonging to Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, were travelling when a Tempo Traveller (UP 14 HT 8272) skidded off the road and rolled down the hill near Jalori Pass in Banjar subdivision on Sunday night. 7 individuals have been reported to be killed in the accident.