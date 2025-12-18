CLAT 2026 Grievance Notice Released At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Objections Open Till December 24

CLAT 2026 Grievance Notice: The CLAT 2026 Grievance Notice has been made available on consortiumofnlus.ac.in by the Consortium of National Law Universities. Candidates have until December 24, 2025, to file objections against the final answer key and CLAT 2026 results. Registration for CLAT 2026 Counselling is now open. Candidates have until December 27, 2026, to register for the CLAT 2026 Counselling Process.

"Only the specified online grievance portal may be used to lodge grievances. According to the official statement, "grievances received through any other mode, including but not limited to email communications, telephone calls, or support tickets raised on the portal shall not be considered or acted upon."

Direct link for official Grievance notice

CLAT 2026 Grievance Notice: Important dates

CLAT 2026 Grievance Window Last Date: December 24, 2025

CLAT 2026 Counselling Registration Begins: Already started

CLAT 2026 Counselling Registration Last Date: December 27, 2026

CLAT 2026 Grievance Notice: How to raise the grievance

These procedures allow candidates to file a grievance with the Grievance Redressal Committee:

Step 1: Enter your login information to access the CLAT candidate account.

Step 2: Select the "Submit Grievance" tab.

Step 3: Describe the type of grievance and its category.

Step 4: Provide a succinct, 1,000-character statement of the complaint;

Step 5: Upload any pertinent supporting documentation;

Step 6: Fill out and submit the required declaration;

Step 7: Click "Submit" to file the grievance.

Only once all of the aforementioned procedures have been successfully completed will a grievance submission be considered complete.

Regarding any grievance filed on the portal, there is no cost. It is suggested that candidates refrain from filing several grievances on the same topic.

CLAT 2026: Steps to register for CLAT counselling

Those who are invited to participate in the counselling and CLAT seat allocation process must register online by completing the requirements listed below:

Step 1: Visit consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: Enter your password and mobile number.

Step 3: Select "Login."

Step 4: Click the counselling registration tab now.

Step 5: Select the NLU by clicking.

Step 6: Pay the 2026 CLAT Counselling Fee