Bank Of India Announces Credit Officer Recruitment 2025–26 For 514 Posts At bankofindia.bank.in; Check Eligibility, Dates And Selection Process

Bank Of India Credit Officer Recruitment 2025–26: The Bank of India has formally announced the Credit Officer Recruitment 2025–2026, offering 514 positions for seasoned officers in its General Banking Officer (GBO) stream. For positions across three management scales, Middle Management Grade Scale-II (MMGS-II), MMGS-III, and Senior Management Grade Scale-IV (SMGS-IV), the online application period is set for December 20, 2025, to January 5, 2026.

Bank Of India Credit Officer Recruitment 2025–26: Vacancy Details

Total Vacancies: 514

Scale-wise Distribution:

- SMGS-IV (Senior Management Scale): 36 posts

- MMGS-III (Mid-Senior Management Scale): 60 posts

- MMGS-II (Mid-Management Scale): 418 posts

Category-wise Reservation:

- Reservation for SC / ST / OBC / EWS / PwBD candidates will be provided as per Government of India norms.

Bank Of India Credit Officer Recruitment 2025–26: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must be graduates from a recognised university.

Depending on the scale, professional qualifications such as CA, CFA, ICWA, or MBA/PGDBM in Banking/Finance, or equivalent postgraduate qualifications in banking/credit are preferred.

Age Limit (as on November 1, 2025):

MMGS-II: 25 to 35 years

MMGS-III: 28 to 38 years

SMGS-IV: 30 to 40 years

Age Relaxation:

SC/ST: 5 years

OBC: 3 years

PwBD and Ex-servicemen: As per Government of India norms

Work Experience:

MMGS-II:

- Minimum 2 years in MSME/Corporate/Commercial credit

- At least 3 years of post-qualification experience as an officer

MMGS-III / SMGS-IV:

- 5 to 8 years of progressive experience in banking and credit functions at a managerial level

Bank Of India Credit Officer Recruitment 2025–26: Steps to apply

The following is how qualified candidates can register online:

Step 1: Go to bankofindia.bank.in, the official Bank of India website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the Careers/Recruitment option.

Step 3: Access the GBO Stream Recruitment of Credit Officers (2025–2026) announcement.

Step 4: Select the "Apply Online" option.

Step 5: After completing the new registration procedure, take note of the password and registration number.

Step 6: After logging in, carefully enter your personal, professional, and educational information.

Step 7: In the format specified, upload scanned copies of your signature, photo, and other necessary papers.

Step 8: Depending on your category, pay the application cost online.

Step 9: Examine and submit the application.

Step 10: For future use, download and save the confirmation page.

Bank Of India Credit Officer Recruitment 2025–26: Selection process

Shortlisting of Applications:

Applications of eligible candidates will be shortlisted based on the bank’s criteria.

Examination / Interview:

Depending on the number of applications received, candidates will be called for an online examination and/or interview.

Assessment Areas (Online Exam):

Professional knowledge

Reasoning ability

Numerical aptitude

Subject knowledge related to credit appraisal and risk management