 Adani, Centre's Indian Knowledge Systems To Host Global Conclave On Reviving Indian Traditions In November 2025
The Adani Group, in collaboration with the Centre’s Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) division, will host the *Adani Global Indology Conclave* from November 20–22 in Ahmedabad. The event aims to revive India’s ancient traditions through research, interdisciplinary dialogue, and five competitions, offering prizes for scholarship, innovation, and artistic expression in 16 thematic IKS areas.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 04:32 PM IST
article-image
Adani, Centre's Indian Knowledge Systems To Host Global Conclave On Reviving Indian Traditions In November 2025 | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: The Adani Group, in collaboration with Centre's Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) division, is launching a global conclave for reviving India's ancient traditions, according to officials.

The conclave called "Adani Global Indology Conclave: Reviving parampara for a United World" will be held between 20 and 22 November at Adani Shantigram Township in Ahmedabad. "The Adani Global Indology Conclave, a visionary initiative by the Adani Group in partnership with the Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) is being planned as a premier platform for the revitalization and global dissemination of India's profound intellectual heritage," a senior IKS official said.

"The landmark event seeks to weave the timeless parampara (tradition) of Indian Knowledge Systems into the fabric of contemporary discourse, fostering interdisciplinary innovation, rigorous scholarship, and global collaboration to advance a harmonious and sustainable world," the official added.

The conclave will feature five competitions designed to engage scholars, students, innovators, and enthusiasts in exploring and reinterpreting Indian Knowledge Systems. "One of the highlights is the participants can showcase their research and insights across 16 thematic areas of Indian Knowledge Systems," the official said.

The five competitions are---Indology Quiz Competition; Pragnya Tech Indic Deeptech Startup challenge; Lokarangam-Universe of Indic Immersive Arts; IKS poster presentation competition and documentary on IKS thematic areas.

The winners of the competition will be awarded with four prizes--Rs 1 lakh, Rs 50000, Rs 30000 and Rs 20000.

The Indian Knowledge Systems Division (IKS Division) of the Ministry of Education (MoE) was established in October 2020, with a vision to promote interdisciplinary and transdisciplinary research on all aspects of IKS, preserve and disseminate a deeper understanding and appreciation of IKS for further research, and societal applications.

The IKS Division supports and funds the establishment of IKS centers, and interdisciplinary and transdisciplinary research in IKS.

