11 MBBS Students Of Karnataka Medical College Suspended Over Instagram Reel That Demeans Nurses

11 MBBS Students of KIMS Land in trouble over Instagram reel.

Making reels on Instagram is a fun activity but a recent report from the Karnataka's Medical college has landed 11 students into trouble because of the content of their reels. These MBBS students of the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Hubli have been suspended for creating and sharing offensive reels about nurses on the social media. According to the media reports, the students had filmed a reel within the varsity in which nurses are shown in a derogatory manner and a student could be seen acting as a nurse and engaging in a seductive act.

The students used a Kannada and a Telugu song and enacted a scene from a movie where nurses don’t take care of their patients.

After the reel went viral, the trained Nurses’ Association and other nursing colleges expressed strong objections to the incident and subsequently lodged a complaint with the director of the Medical Institute.

In a letter to the KIMS the association writes, "The video not only undermines the tireless efforts of the nurses but also perpetuates the harmful stereotypes demeaning nursing and its professionals. The video in question undermines the professionalism and dedication of the nurses by presenting them in an unflattering manner and sharing those videos creates disrespect among the general public. We respect your good self to take cognizance and take immediate and swift, meaningful action."

A member of the Nurses' Association said, "Nurses have been depicted in such a derogatory manner. We earnestly request the director to take strong action, and we will consider the matter resolved if appropriate steps are taken. However, should no action be taken, we are prepared to initiate a statewide agitation."

Following the pressure from outside, the college administration temporarily suspended the students for a week and instructed them to extend an apology. Those students who admitted their error conveyed their remorse, clarifying that their intention was not to exhibit disrespect, but rather to generate amusement.

As reported by the News18, a student said, "Prior to the annual college function, we created a reel featuring doctors and nurses, which we uploaded on Instagram. The Instagram reel was fictional and produced for entertainment purposes. We now understand that this has caused distress within the nursing community. Our intention was never to show disrespect to the nursing community. If our actions have caused anyone harm, we apologise."

