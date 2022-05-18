Indore: Four nursing officers of MY Hospital associated with college suspended

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Taking cognisance of the recommendation of the district administration, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College has suspended four staff nurses of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital for their association with Akshar Nursing College which was found running in a cow-shed-like building.

According to official sources of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, the action was taken by the Dean of MGM Medical College against four nursing officers including Nisha Gupta, Rashmi Medha, Kiran Sangale, and Champa Mourya. The suspended nursing officers will have to report to the Government Mental Hospital during the period of suspension.

“The letter of suspension was released before International Nurses Day but it was served to the accused nurses after two days of the event,” sources said.

Meanwhile, additional district magistrate Pawan Jain said, “Based on the students' complaints and on the investigation conducted in the matter, we had written to the director of Medical Education and Nursing Council to take appropriate action against the involved nursing staff.”

He added that the action would have been taken by dean of MGM Medical College.

Earlier, superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur had written to the dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit to decide on further course of action.

As part of the probe into irregularities in the operations of Akshar Nursing College, the district administration had served notices to the nurses who were allegedly acting as faculty members of the institute.

Many students also reached the collectorate office demanding action against the college administration and also sought appropriate action for adjusting them to other colleges to save their future.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 01:00 AM IST