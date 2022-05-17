Bhopal: Make officials’ mobile numbers public, says minister Bhupendra Singh while referring to water shortage

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister for Urban Development and Housing and Bhopal district incharge Bhupendra Singh said that the names and mobile phone numbers of officials and employees associated with water supply work should be made public along with the information about timing when water is supplied to the tank.

The minister reviewed the city’s drinking water supply system Tuesday after state capital faced water crisis for 5 days. “Officers-employees should pick up phones of public representatives and citizens,” Singh said.

He said any lapse in drinking water supply would not be tolerated. He insisted that drinking water should be supplied daily in Nilbad, Goregaon and Suraj Nagar areas.

Bhopal municipal commissioner KVS Chaudhary Kolsani said that cement pipeline, which was laid in 1990, has been replaced in Kolar. It leaked due to pressure. A new steel pipeline under AMRUT project, which is 1650 mm with cement coating, has been laid. Old pipeline was of 1500 mm. The overhead tank, which was filled in 6 to 7 hours now gets filled in 3 hours. The water tanks will be filled on time in PGBT areas, Narialkheda and Quazi Camp. Kolsani said that the problem of polluted water supply would end in a day or two.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) had shut down water supply for three days on May 13, May 14 and May 15 to carry out repairs. But water supply did not resume on May 16. Wherever it was supplied, it was polluted. The residents complained against dirty water supply in many areas.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 10:38 PM IST