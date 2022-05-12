Sailana: Drinking water shortage leaves locals in distress

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): Much hyped state government “Nal Jal Scheme” has proved to be unsuccessful in some of the villages. Under the mega project, Crores of rupees are being spent by the state government in view of providing clean drinking water to each household. Contrary to that, many villages are still reeling under severe water shortage amid the extreme summer season.

In a recent incident, anguished villagers locked Sarpanch of Sarwan village and refused to let him back in, here at Sarwan village in Sailana tehsil of Ratlam District on Thursday. According to villagers, Sarwan village has been battling water distress. Women and children have been forced to fetch water from far-off areas to meet the family’s daily water requirement. The acute water shortage has devastated villagers’ agriculture-based livelihood. Crops have withered and dried, leaving livestock starving and with little to drink. Anguished due to inaction of local bodies, villagers locked Sarpanch of the village and refused to set him free, adding that they want immediate steps to solve water woes in the village. On being informed, local administration and police rushed to the spot and tried to pacify anguished villagers.

It is to be noted that a district DISHA Committee meeting was held on Wednesday in the presence of the district collector. During this, PHE officials informed MLA that no village under the district was facing water distress like situation.

Ahead of the three-tier Panchayat Elections, there have been two big agitations reported in the village with respect to water distress. Around two days ago, residents of Rajapura village had demonstrated erratic power cuts and water scarcity in the area.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 05:22 PM IST