Indore: Condemned vehicles delaying renovation of Rampur Kothi

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Condemned vehicles of the Regional Transport Office have been delaying the renovation work of Rampur Kothi (old RTO building) at Kesarbagh Road due to which the Madhya Pradesh Archaeological Department has dashed off a letter to the RTO for shifting the condemned vehicles from the campus.

According to official-in-charge of Lal Bagh Palace Dr VP Pandey, “The building will be handed over to the administration for developing Ahilya Sanskrit Kendra. We’ve written various letters to the RTO for removing the condemned vehicles.” He said that they again asked the RTO to remove the vehicles or they will auction the vehicles and use the money to renovate the building.

Meanwhile, RTO Jitendra Raghuvanshi said they would soon hold a bid for these vehicles and vacate the campus.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 10:05 AM IST