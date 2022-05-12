Indore: Cops ask wedding revellers to turn down music, beaten

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A case was registered against members of a family who were enjoying a wedding function in the Chhatripura area for attacking policemen who reached there to ask the family to lower the music volume that was disturbing the entire neighbourhood.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in an area under the Chhatripura police station when a police control-room van reached there to turn down the loud sound playing on the music system.

Police officials said the family members started an argument with the police and then allegedly attacked the police staff.

The family, however, claimed that the police were in an inebriated condition and were talking in a rough tone. The police staff also allegedly threw off the speakers while arguing over the music volume. The family alleged that they had also used mild force on kids, women and other people present at the place.

The police officials made counter-allegations that Mahila Sangeet was going on at full volume around 11.30 in the night. The cops had received a complaint from the family’s neighbours regarding the high volume of the speakers.

The police registered a case against the family members who had allegedly attacked the police staff and arrested a few of the booked members.

Family protests

After the incident, when the police staff escaped from the place, the family members reached the Chhatripura police station. They gheraed the police station and demanded action against the police staff. To control the crowd, extra force from the nearby police stations were called in.

