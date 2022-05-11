Bhopal: ‘Kisan Nipta denge’, agriculture minister Kamal Patel's video on power cut goes viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video of agriculture and farmer welfare minister Kamal Patel went viral on Wednesday where the former could be heard calling to a person and urging him to improve on power cuts immediately, else farmers would harm them in elections.

Congress claimed that Patel had called energy minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar. “Bhai mere, Kisan humko nipta denge (Dear brother, farmers will settle scores with us). Who uses this kind of language with the official of a department,” reasoned Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja.

As the video went viral, Patel said that he was talking to an official of the energy department and not the minister. Patel could be seen moving in a SUV, in which he is talking to a person (presumably energy minister) and saying that farmers are suffering losses in crops due to power cuts.

“Farmers across Madhya Pradesh are agitated over undeclared power cuts. Farmers in Hoshangabad and Harda face problems in irrigating Moong crops. Please ensure power supply for at least ten hours in these areas,” urged Patel.

Patel told Tomar that if the power cuts remain so frequent on the name of load shedding, the farmers would lose crops worth Rs 4,000 crores.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 11:14 PM IST